YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the robbery of a Dollar General store in Youngstown.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday at the store on Oak Street, according to a police report.

According to a police report, a man entered the store wearing black clothing with a cloth covering his face. He was carrying a gun, the report stated.

The report says the robber ran away before officers arrived.

Store management said they couldn’t release any information on the robbery.