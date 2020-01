YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating two robberies in Youngstown Monday.

About 11:10 p.m. a man held employees at gunpoint at Gino’s Drive Thru, 988 E. Midlothian Boulevard, and took cash, cigarettes and cigars.

About 8:10 a.m., a masked man with a gun demanded money at the Dollar General, 2981 McGuffey Road.

The man received cash before running away.