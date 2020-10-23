Police investigate reports of shots fired in Austintown

Although no one was hurt, police did recover a gun from a wooded area nearby

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Austintown police look into a shooting incident from Thursday night, they have another case to investigate now.

Officers were called back out to a section of Four Mile Run Road Friday afternoon after neighbors reported shots being fired.

Although no one was hurt, police did recover a gun from a wooded area nearby.

This is just down the street from where a woman was wounded in the leg early Thursday evening.

So far, no one has been arrested, but we’re told detectives are following up on leads from the earlier shooting.

