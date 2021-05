Police say nobody has been shot or hurt

MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating reports of juveniles shooting at an SUV on Ohio street in Masury Sunday afternoon.

According to Brookfield Police, four juveniles were driving around in a silver SUV shooting out car windows. They believe they are shooting some type of pellet gun.

Police say nobody has been shot or hurt.

There have been a total of three cars that have been shot at around town with nobody in them.

Police are continuing to investigate and search for the SUV.