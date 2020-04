Police were called about 9 a.m. Monday to the Mercy Food Mart after the own found tampered security gate and drive through window

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say someone stole checks and $4,000 worth of cigarettes from a Glenwood Avenue store sometime overnight Sunday.

Police were called about 9 a.m. Monday to the Mercy Food Mart, 1133 Glenwood Ave., after the owner found the security gate and window on the drive through had been tampered with.

Inside the store was also a pair of bolt cutters that did not belong to the store, reports say. Police took them for evidence.