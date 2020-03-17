Police investigate reported break-in at Boardman preschool

The church office was also broken into, but nothing of value was taken from it

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman United Methodist Preschool and Childcare Center is closed Tuesday after a reported break-in overnight.

Police said workers found a broken window when they arrived to work Tuesday morning. The only thing missing was a little bit of food.

The church office was also broken into, but nothing of value was taken from it. Boardman police said they are calling this a crime of opportunity.

“Seems like it may be someone who is homeless and hungry that may have just forced their way in, looking for something to eat. There were numerous items in the office that were undisturbed,” said Sgt. Paul Grimes.

Anyone in the area concerned for safety is advised to call police.