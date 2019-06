The alleged sexual assault happened between 2014 and 2015

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County are investigating after allegations of sexual misconduct at a prison in Mercer.

According to a police report, a 42-year-old man from Dubois, Pa., told state police that while he was incarcerated at SCI Mercer between 2014 and 2015 he engaged in sexual conduct with a state employee there.

The allegations are under investigation for the offense of institutional sexual assault, according to the report.