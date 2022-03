WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Very few details were released, but Warren police are investigating a possible shooting involving teens that happened Friday.

According to a police report, officers took a report at about 6 p.m. Friday on Belvedere Ave. SE involving victims that are 16, 17 and 19 years old.

No details about the incident were in the report other than that officers were dispatched on reports of a possible shooting and evidence was collected at the scene.