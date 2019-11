It happened just before 6 a.m. on Allendale Avenue, just off of Kirk Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are on the scene of an accident in Austintown involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on Allendale Avenue, off of Kirk Road.

The vehicle involved is a Republic garbage truck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Austintown police are investigating.