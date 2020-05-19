Police investigate overnight shooting near Boardman apartment complex

Neighbors inside the apartments said they heard at least four gunshots

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors at an apartment complex is Boardman were woken up around midnight to the sound of gunshots.

It happened at the Newport Glen Apartments on Glenwood Avenue.

Boardman police said one person in a vehicle was shot at. It’s unclear if they were injured, but officials said they did go to the hospital.

When 27 First News arrived on the scene, Glenwood Avenue was taped off and officers were searching an empty car.

Check back for updates on this developing story.