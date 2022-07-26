GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Girard police were called to a roadway after a caller told them that a driver was seen dropping nails onto the ground on July 19.

Officers were called to the area of Churchill Road and North State Street in Girard around 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at Churchill Road, they noticed a plastic bucket with screws scattered around.

The caller also stated that there were nails on North State Street by Bruster’s Ice Cream but officers did not find any nails.

Firefighters swept up the screws on Churchill Road and the scene was cleared without further incident.