WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a murder that happened in Warren earlier this week.

A man was shot around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Nevada Avenue, according to a dispatch report.

According to reports, police talked to someone who reported hearing four to five shots in the area.

The victim was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He passed away.

Further information wasn’t available on Saturday.