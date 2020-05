The man told police he was walking on Glenwood Avenue about 5:35 p.m. when he was shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports say a man was driven to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man told police he was walking on Glenwood Avenue about 5:35 p.m. Sunday when he was shot. He did not give much detail.

According to a report, a passer by drove the man to the hospital.