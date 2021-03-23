Police investigate loose dogs in Girard in connection to dead cat

The area was checked for the dogs but none were found

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the report of two loose pit bulls in Girard and the death of a cat.

According to a police report, officers were called about 10:45 p.m. March 15 on reports of a large puddle of blood on a neighbor’s front porch.

When officers arrived they found dried blood on the caller’s porch and blood leading up the steps.

Further investigation uncovered a dead cat lying in front of the house with several wounds on its body. The fur on the cat matched the fur found on the bloody porch, officers said.

Officers were called to the same location that afternoon for two “vicious pit bulls” running at large, according to the police report.

Officers looking for the dogs said the animals were aggressive and that they were unable to get out of their patrol car.

