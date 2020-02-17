Police investigate home invasion in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in liberty are looking for a suspect who broke into a house while the people living there were home.

Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. Monday to a house on Royal Arms Drive.

According to dispatchers, a man and woman there told police that a masked suspect broke into their house, took the man’s wallet and tried to break into a safe before running away.

Girard and Hubbard police were called in, and a K-9 unit from Austintown was used to search for the suspect. That person was not immediately found.

Police are calling the break-in a home invasion.

