Police investigate kidnapping, beating in Youngstown

Four people were initially taken into custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a van Saturday evening who reports said was held against his will and beaten over his entire body in Youngstown.

Police discovered the man about 8:30 p.m. after they were called to a fight in the 600 block of New Court on the city’s south side.

Officers took four people into custody, and so far one of them, Danasia Taylor, 23, of Cordova Avenue, was charged in municipal court with kidnapping and felonious assault.

Two other men and a woman were also in custody, but it is not clear if they have been charged yet.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated.