Police investigate indecency allegation at Warren business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman said a customer performed a sex act on himself in front of her.

According to a police report, a man walked into Hoda’s Smoke Shop on Elm Road at about 1:44 p.m. Monday and purchased a Gatorade. After buying the drink, the man stopped at the front door, took out his penis and began performing a sex act on himself, according to the female clerk.

The man stood at the door for about seven minutes before leaving the store, retrieving a bag from under the clerk’s car and walking off.

Police reviewed the security footage and saw the man pause at the door, but the angle of the camera could not confirm what he was doing there as the man was facing the door.

The incident is under investigation.