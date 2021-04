Crime scene tape is strung across a driveway at a house on Route 45 at Leffingwell Road

ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are conducting an investigation at a home in Ellsworth Township.

Crime scene tape is strung across a driveway at a house on Route 45 at Leffingwell Road.

Police were called to the house around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities in Mahoning County would only say that a shooting had a occurred.

Multiple sheriff’s vehicles are at the home.