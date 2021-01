Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to Victor Avenue, where a woman told police she had three bullet holes in her home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two homes were damaged late Monday by gunfire on the east side of Youngstown.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the 1400 block of Victor Avenue, where a woman there told police she had three bullet holes in her home.

While the woman was speaking to officers, a man came up to police and said he heard gunfire and his home was also hit three times.

No one was injured. Police did not find any shell casings or other evidence at the scene.