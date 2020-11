A man told police he was watching television when he heard gunfire and discovered bullet holes in his home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said no one was injured after a house on Youngstown’s far east side early Saturday evening was struck at least 21 times by gunfire.

Officers were called about 6:55 p.m. to the 1400 block of Holland Avenue where a man told police he was watching television when he heard gunfire and discovered bullet holes in his home.

Police counted 15 holes in the windows, four in an awning and two in the door, reports said.

