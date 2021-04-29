Police investigate house shot at in Warren

The report said at least three projectiles came within inches of striking a victim inside

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers are investigating after projectiles were shot into a house in Warren, coming within inches of a man living there.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Palmyra Road SW just before 2 a.m. Thursday on reports that gunshots were heard and shot into the house.

According to a report, about six projectiles were shot into the home.

Police say that it appears an unknown person or persons were traveling along Palmyra Rd. and they shot toward and into the residence.

Police noted six holes along the front of the home.

There were two projectiles in the living room wall inside, the report said.

One victim in the house was seated on the couch. The report said at least three projectiles came within inches of striking him.