A woman told police she heard 15 to 20 gunshots and she also heard bullets hitting her house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to police reports, a house was damaged early Friday by gunfire on the south side of Youngstown.

Police were called about 12:45 a.m. to the 800 block of East Avondale Avenue where a woman told them she heard 15 to 20 gunshots and she also heard bullets hitting her house.

The woman gave police two bulletproof fragments she found in her living room, reports said.

According to reports, officers found nine spent 9mm shell casings in the street.

No one was injured.