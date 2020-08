It happened on Salt Springs Road, and police are looking for a blue Dodge Dakota truck that was involved

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield Township Police Department is investigating a hit-skip accident Wednesday.

It happened on Salt Springs Road, and according to police, they are looking for a blue Dodge Dakota truck that was involved.

Anyone with information should contact Capt. Hodge or Ptlm. Ronghi at 330-652-6486.