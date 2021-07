YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found 13 shell casings from a 9mm handgun early Tuesday outside a house in the first block of LaBelle Avenue that was damaged by gunfire.

Officers were called there about 3:20 a.m. by a man who said the gunfire woke him up.

There were several bullet holes in the house and the back bumper of a Mercedes Benz was also hit several times.

A BMW in the drive was also damaged, reports said.

No one was injured.