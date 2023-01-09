YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who had a bullet fragment in his arm told police he exchanged gunfire late Friday with two masked men.

Police were called about 11:40 p.m. to the 3000 block for a shooting and when they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had a bullet fragment in his arm.

Reports said the man told police he had just returned home with his girlfriend and two children when he noticed a car on a nearby street driving by with no lights.

The man put the children inside and noticed the car was still there. He went inside, retrieved a .380-caliber pistol and 9mm pistol, and went back outside, reports said. Reports said two men in the car wearing masks opened fire, and the man returned fire with both guns.

Police collected shell casings in front of the man’s home as well as from the street, reports said.

The man declined medical attention, reports said. Police took his guns to be tested for evidence.