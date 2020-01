The crash happened near the intersection of Maitland Lane and Pulaski Road, which is off US-422 near New Castle

Neshannock Twp., Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a fatal truck crash in Neshannock Township Friday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Maitland Lane and Pulaski Road, which is off US-422 near New Castle.

The road has since reopened, and traffic is moving in the area.

The coroner was called to the scene.

The cause of the accident has not been released yet.

