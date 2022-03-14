NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — An employee at a Niles restaurant may have suffered a broken nose Thursday from some violent customers.

Police are searching for three men who reports said assaulted employees at Buffalo Wild Wing in the Great East Plaza.

Officers were called to the restaurant at about 9:10 p.m. on reports of a fight.

When police got there, they found several glasses on the floor and a table knocked over, reports said.

The manager told police he told a table of three men to leave after a waitress stopped serving them because they were speaking “ignorantly” of her.

One of the men threw a glass at the manager and two others punched him several times.

Another employee showed police a photo of one of the men from Facebook, reports said. That employee was taken to St. Joseph Health Center to be examined for a possible broken nose, reports said.