Police investigate east side home damaged by gunfire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said the home of a 79-year-old east side woman was damaged by gunfire early Wednesday afternoon.

An officer on patrol at around 12:50 p.m. was flagged down by a cable installer at Verona and North Garland avenues, where the installer said he saw someone in a car fire several shots at a home on Verona Avenue.

Police checked the area and found a home in the 1100 block of Verona Avenue damaged by gunfire, reports said.

According to the report, the 79-year-old woman who lives there told police she heard gunshots and ducked, then heard bullets hitting the home. Police found two bullet holes in the home.

Witnesses said they saw someone in a car that was driving by fire a gun in the air before pointing it at a home and firing more rounds.

For the month, the city had seen at least 24 shootings with one person killed and 13 wounded.

