Police: 2 men shot, 1 killed in Warren

It happened early Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Woodbine Ave. SE

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 08:19 AM EST

Updated: Feb 19, 2019 01:55 PM EST

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Warren. 

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at 840 Woodbine Ave. SE, according to police. 

A woman called 911 to report that someone "got shot in her house." 

Police arrived to find two victims -- 42-year-old Eddie Ortiz and 33-year-old Aaron Staggers. 

Ortez was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Staggers was declared dead at the scene, according to police. 

