Police: 2 men shot, 1 killed in Warren
It happened early Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Woodbine Ave. SE
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Warren.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at 840 Woodbine Ave. SE, according to police.
A woman called 911 to report that someone "got shot in her house."
Police arrived to find two victims -- 42-year-old Eddie Ortiz and 33-year-old Aaron Staggers.
Ortez was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.
Staggers was declared dead at the scene, according to police.