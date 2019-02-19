Police: 2 men shot, 1 killed in Warren Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Warren.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at 840 Woodbine Ave. SE, according to police.

A woman called 911 to report that someone "got shot in her house."

Police arrived to find two victims -- 42-year-old Eddie Ortiz and 33-year-old Aaron Staggers.

Ortez was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Staggers was declared dead at the scene, according to police.