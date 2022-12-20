YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating what they are calling a double homicide in the city.

Police converged on a section of Cherry Hill Avenue near Belle Vista Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people have died. Police are not releasing any names but said the deaths are the result of a shooting.

There are close to a dozen people standing outside on nearby sidewalks and in their driveways.

Multiple people have come up to the home since we have been on the scene. Police have the home taped off with multiple cop cars surrounding it.

Detectives are also going up to nearby homes to speak with neighbors.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.