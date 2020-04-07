Police investigate deadly shooting in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday on the city’s southeast side.

According to 911 calls, witnesses heard several shots just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kenmore Ave. SE.

One caller said they heard between 10 to 12 shots fired and then heard a car speed away.

According to dispatch reports, a woman was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and a man was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

A source told WKBN First News that one person died.

Warren police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that happened Sunday at the corner of Wick Street and Central Parkway.

A man was killed in that shooting.