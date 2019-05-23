Local News

Police investigate deadly shooting in Sharon

The shooting happened on Cedar Avenue

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - Police in Sharon are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday on Cedar Avenue. 

According to police, officers were called about 5:32 a.m. to the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue where they found 24-year-old Khalil Hopson, of Sharon, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. 

A dog was also shot and taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment. 

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as it becomes available. 

