Police investigate deadly shooting in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - Police in Sharon are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday on Cedar Avenue.

According to police, officers were called about 5:32 a.m. to the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue where they found 24-year-old Khalil Hopson, of Sharon, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A dog was also shot and taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.