Police investigate counterfeit bills used during local pizza delivery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after someone gave a pizza delivery driver counterfeit money.

According to a police report, officers were called Tuesday to the Pizza Hut on Market Street where the manager said a driver delivered a pizza to an address on the 2000 block of N. Feederlee SE at about 8 p.m. and the person gave him two $20 bills.

When the driver returned to the restaurant, it was discovered that the money was fake.

The bills were taken as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.