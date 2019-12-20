Police investigate child endangering report in Warren

Police reported finding garbage scattered throughout the home and what appeared to be human feces on the floor

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren were investigating a report of child endangering on Thursday.

Around 3 p.m., officers went to a home in the 1100 block of Parkman Road NW to check on the welfare of two young children.

Police said the parents told officers that the house was “a little messy,” and the mother said it was messy because the kids were getting into things.

Officers reported that the house smelled, and garbage was scattered throughout the home. There were gnats and flies and what appeared to be human feces on the floor of one of the children’s bedrooms, according to a police report.

A report was sent to Children Services, and the children’s grandparents agreed to care for them during the investigation.