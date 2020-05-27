Police investigate break-in at Warren restaurant

According to a report, two small freezer coolers and a large freezer were stolen

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a break-in at a Warren restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Yamato Japanese Restaurant on Youngstown Road SE in Warren after the owner said two individuals broke in.

The owner said he had video of two people breaking through the fence at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday.

He told officers that they walked over from 3810 Youngstown Rd. SE. The owner later said after they broke in, an unknown vehicle pulled up and they put the items into the vehicle’s trunk.

According to a report, two small freezer coolers and a large freezer were stolen. A lock was also cut and stolen off a trailer parked in the lot.

The owner provided the police with video of the incident.