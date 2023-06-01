COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana police were called to investigate a break-in at Wine Connection last month.

Police were called to the business around 11:45 p.m. Friday, May 19 for an alarm at the business.

Officers arrived to find the front door of the business had been shattered.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the store and said it appeared as if the burglar knew where the cameras were and had been in the store several times, according to a police report.

The burglar was wearing all-black and appeared to be a man but was otherwise unidentifiable. The burglar used a brick to break the glass and then stole the cash registers, the report stated.

Police believe a driver was involved as well, as someone was seen parking a vehicle along state Route 14 — the direction that the burglar went after leaving the store.