AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened Monday at a branch in Austintown.

Police say the PNC bank on Mahoning Avenue was robbed at about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities are not sure how much money was taken. They say the suspect gave a note to a bank employee and said that he had a gun but no weapon was seen.

The suspect took off on foot, police say.

The bank is closed.