Police arrest suspect in attempted robbery at Rodeway Inn

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Liberty police have made an arrest after a robbery at the Rodeway Inn.

Dan Hughes, 26, is charged with felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Police said Hughes tried to rob two guests at the motel around 1 a.m. Friday.

The motel is located off Belmont Avenue at the Interstate 80 interchange.

One of the guests was stabbed in the hand and treated at the scene.

Police say Hughes ran away but came back later. Officers arrested him and took him to the Trumbull County Jail, where he is being held.

They reported finding a large pocket knife during their investigation.