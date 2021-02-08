Police investigate attempted arson at vacant house in Warren

When police checked upstairs, they found the second floor bathroom had been intentionally set on fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police investigated an attempted arson Saturday afternoon at a vacant house in Warren.

Warren police observed a suspicious individual walking around a vacant property on the 100 block of Chestnut Ave. NE, reports said.

According to police, the property is often the site of break-ins.

Police went to investigate the property, and when they checked upstairs, they found the second floor bathroom had been intentionally set on fire, reports said.

The ceilings and walls were covered in a thick layer of soot, and police say the fire appeared to have originated in the center on the floor of the bathroom.

Police say the second floor bedroom looked lived in. They found cigars and blankets that appeared recently smoked, and the residence smelled of smoke, according to reports.

Police then notified the property owner, who told police that he had left the state and will return within the week.