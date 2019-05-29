Police investigate armed robbery of Rite Aid in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are investigating an armed robbery at Rite Aid.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on E. Midlothian Boulevard, hours after another robbery on W. Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said three men wearing all black clothing entered the store and demanded money. They had their faces covered and one of them had a gun.

The robbers took some money and postage stamps, then ran north on South Avenue.

Police reported finding some evidence in nearby woods. They were not able to find the robbers.