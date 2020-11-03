Police investigate armed robbery at Youngstown gas station

Police spoke with the store clerk who said a man had entered the store holding a black revolver

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a Sunoco gas station was robbed in Youngstown Sunday.

Police arrived to the Sunoco on S. Meridian Road after 9 p.m.

According to a report, police spoke with the store clerk who said a man had entered the store holding a black revolver. The man told him to empty the register, taking an unknown amount of cash.

The man then exited the store going east through the rear yards onto Dorset Avenue, the report said.

Officers located fresh footprints from the suspect in the snow but lost them in the parking lot.

Police said they spoke with the store manager over the phone. She said she would get a copy of the security footage saved for the detectives.

The store clerk secured the building before police left.

Police are still investigating this case.

More stories from WKBN.com: