BESSEMER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating allegations against a staff member at Mohawk Junior/Senior High School.

According to a report from PSP, three female students reported an invasion of privacy involving a staff member on Friday.

KDKA reports that the students alleged that a male teacher took inappropriate pictures in the classroom of their upper bodies without their consent.

The investigation is ongoing.

WKBN reached out to the school district but hasn’t yet heard back.