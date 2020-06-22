Police investigate after woman reports man exposing himself in Southern Park Mall parking lot

The woman told police that there were others in the parking lot, including another woman with two children

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after a woman reported that a man exposed his genitals and inappropriately touched himself in the Southern Park Mall parking lot last week.

According to the police report, the woman said she walked out of the food court around 1:18 p.m. Thursday and saw a man leaning up against a white van.

She told police that the man then moved and leaned up against other vehicles in the parking lot. According to the report, he then exposed his genitals and started inappropriately touching himself while looking at the woman.

The woman told police that there were others in the parking lot, including another woman with two children.

The woman said he stopped after about five minutes and she left the area but said the man was caught on video, which would be sent to investigators.

When police arrived on the scene, another witness told police that the suspect had left on the WRTA bus.

The caller told police that the suspect was a Black male in his 30’s, about 5’11” and was wearing baggy clothes and a face mask.

Police are still investigating the incident.