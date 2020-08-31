Police investigate after suspected arson, thefts at Warren Business Park

Police arrived shortly after 1 a.m. to Warren Business Park on Front Street SW after the fire department requested their assistance

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police were called out to help firefighters early Monday morning after reports of arson.

Police arrived shortly after 1 a.m. to Warren Business Park on Front Street SW after the fire department requested their help.

According to a report, police were told that someone had entered the building and intentionally caused a fire.

Police said two doors were forced open. The glass window on the second door was broken with what appeared to be blood on the glass. Police were not able to swab the blood, so they collected some of the broken glass as evidence.

The owner arrived on scene and told police three televisions were missing in the building’s office. The owner said they were near a desk that was set on fire, according to a report.

The owner also told police that there is a camera system set up in the building. According to the report, the owner said the camera system had been on but wasn’t recording.

The recording devices for the cameras were also set on fire, reports said.

Outside the office, police found a vending machine that had been knocked over and broken.

According to the report, it is unknown the last time someone was in the building. The owner told police he was last in the building around March 17.

According to the Warren Fire Department, a witness said they saw people around the area.

There were no recent alarm calls from the address, though police believe it was likely the suspects took the televisions out the front door.

More stories from WKBN.com: