Police investigate after shots fired at two Youngstown houses Sunday

No one was hurt in the shootings but police did collect several shell casings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after two separate homes on the south side were damaged by gunfire Sunday.

About 10:40 a.m. at 1309 Aberdeen Ave., the homeowner told police she heard several gunshots, then noticed a bullet hole in her car and one in her home.

Officers found a 9mm shell casing in the street and a spent 9mm round, reports say.

About 12:45 p.m. at 778 Sherwood Ave., a man there said he heard seven to nine shots and found two bullets came into his home and made holes in an inside wall.

Police said they found six 9mm shell casings there.

While they were there, they also heard gunfire in the 700 block of W. LaClede Ave., reports say.

No one was hurt.

A witness on W. LaClede Avenue told police they saw someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt pick up several shell casings before leaving.