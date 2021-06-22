Police investigate after man shot in stomach on Youngstown’s east side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown detectives are investigating after a man was wounded in the stomach Monday evening.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. to St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue for a man who was flown by helicopter from St. Elizabeth Boardman.

According to the police report, the man told police he was walking on Shehy Street when he heard several gunshots. The report said a passing motorist told him he was bleeding and asked if he wanted a ride to the hospital.

The victim said he did and told police he was driven to the hospital in Boardman.

Reports said the victim is listed in stable condition.