Police investigate after man says he was stabbed outside Warren gas station

Police said the stab wound looked like it needed stitches but wasn't life-threatening

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man reported being stabbed outside a Warren gas station Wednesday morning.

According to the police report, officers were called to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a man who came in after being stabbed.

The victim told officers that he pulled into Sunoco gas station around 8 a.m. As the man got out of his car and starting walking toward the store, he said two men he didn’t know approached him and asked for money.

According to the report, the victim told them no, but the men continued walking closer and demanding money. The man told officers that he then shoved one of them away, and they got into a fight.

The victim told police one of the men stabbed him in the leg during the altercation.

Police said the stab wound looked like it needed stitches but wasn’t life-threatening.

Investigators looked over security cameras at Sunoco but couldn’t find footage of the stabbing or the man being there.