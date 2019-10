Officers were called to the scene at the 100 block of Hilton Avenue around 11:07 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Youngstown Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at the 100 block of Hilton Avenue around 11:07 p.m. The coroner was called to the scene.

Neighbors across the street say they heard five gunshots at the time of the incident.

The victim has not been identified.

