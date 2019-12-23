Police investigate after burglary at Warren church

According to the police report, officers were called to Grace Place Ministry on the 500 block of Commerce Avenue NW

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a reported burglary at a church in Warren Sunday evening.

According to the police report, officers were called to Grace Place Ministry on the 500 block of Commerce Avenue NW around 5:55 p.m.

The pastor of the church told police that he received a call from the alarm company. When he got there, the pastor found a broken glass door and six air conditioning units were missing.

There was also a broken window, the report said.

Investigators found a brick outside of the broken glass door. The glass was broken in the spot where someone could reach the lever to open the door, but the report said there was no sign of anyone entering the church.