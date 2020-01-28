Police investigate 2 shootings in Youngstown on Monday

A man told police that he was checking on his car that overheated when someone fired shots at him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating two shootings in Youngstown Monday.

About 10:30 p.m., a man told police he was with two friends when his car overheated in the 600 block of West Dewey Avenue.

When the men tried to see what was wrong with the car, someone in a passing car fired at them, reports said.

The men returned fire, but one of them was hit and taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

About 4 p.m., a woman in the 1400 block of Dogwood Lane was wounded after she walked in front of a car. Reports said the driver of the car pulled a gun when she walked in front of him and demanded money.

The woman said she had no money and kept walking when she was shot.